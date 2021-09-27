Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin’s $85 SoundForm adapter (First discount)

Amazon now offers the Belkin SoundForm Connect AirPlay 2 Audio Adapter for $85.12 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a new all-time low on this recent release. If you have a favorite speaker or sound system that isn’t natively imbued with smart connectivity, this Belkin SoundForm Connect adapter delivers just that. Pairing over a 3.5mm AUX port or optical audio, you can amplify everything from speakers to AV receivers, soundbars and more with AirPlay 2 features like Siri integration, multi-room audio, and more. Belkin shoppers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for more of a portable solution geared towards use while in the car or using with on flights and the like, the Twelve South AirFly Pro at $55 might be a notable alternative that sells for less. This one won’t deliver AirPlay 2 features like the Belkin model above, but should help you breath new life into existing gear.

If you’d prefer just to upgrade your TV’s audio in the first place instead of retrofitting an existing solution, Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is currently on sale this morning. Having dropped down to one of the best prices to date, you’re looking at an affordable $140 price tag with built-in streaming features in tow.

Belkin SoundForm Connect Adapter features:

Our Audio Adapter with AirPlay 2 is a simple, plug-and-play way to stream the music you love on your existing speakers. It’s easy to bring wireless signal from your iOS and Mac devices to any speaker or receiver with an optical or 3.5mm audio input.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!