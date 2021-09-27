Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Save 50%)

JETech’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive all-time feedback from 63,000+) via Amazon is now offering its Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) Smart Cover for $5.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering 50% in savings, you’re looking at the first discount on this specific case and a new all-time low. Compatible with the all-new iPad mini 6, this case provides all-around coverage for your just-released device thanks to a case on the back that pairs with a folding folio cover on the front. Not only are you looking at sleep/wake support, but there’s also a slot for charging up Apple Pencil 2 as well as the folding folio that doubles as a stand for propping up the iPad. We’ve long been recommending JETech cases as affordable iPad covers, and today’s discounted offering is certainly continuing that trend. Head below for more.

If you’re concerned about some added protection on your new iPad mini’s screen, a 2-pack of JETech tempered glass screen protectors are currently seeing much of the same savings as noted above. Via the official Amazon storefront, you can lock-in 50% in savings in order to bring the price down to $5.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $11, you’re looking at the first discount and yet another notable addition to your setup.

Still yet to bring home Apple’s latest iteration of compact iPadOS experience? We’re still tracking a launch day discount on the new iPad mini 6, which has been marked down to $460 since it began shipping on Friday. If you’ve been thinking about picking up the recent debut, now is your chance while there’s still savings on the table.

JETech iPad mini 6 Smart Cover features:

Designed for iPad mini 6 (8.3-inch, 2021 Model, 6th Generation), compatible with Pencil 2nd generation charging. Fits iPad Models: A2568/A2569. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number. The JETech tablet case is crafted with solid PU and PC. Sturdy exterior and smooth interior offer full protection to your iPad mini 6. This magnetic smart cover allows automatic sleep/wake functions with a flip. The tri-fold front cover supports your device in two positions for viewing and typing.

