Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $28 (Save 20%), more

BoTaous (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its 10000mAh 15W MagSafe Power Bank for $27.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside one of the best prices to date. This 10000mAh MagSafe power bank arrives with up to 15W charging speeds when plugged in. Alongside being able to magnetically snap to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 handset, it can also dish out 20W of power to another device over its USB-C port.
More smartphone accessories:
- Bitty Boomers Iron Man Speaker: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off from $5: Cloud soft, clear, more
- Totallee now offers 20% off its barely-there, branding-free iPhone 13 cases
- Seneo 15W Qi Charging Stand: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- 3-in-1 Charging Station: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LISEN Cell Phone Stand: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code 55HAGPYU
- Addtam Wall Surge Protector w/ USB-C: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Mkeke iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen Protector: $3 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code GZWSDI2W
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with a new low on Apple’s official MagSafe at $26
- Magnetic 3-in-1 15W Wireless Charger: $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Throw an Anker 10000mAh power bank in your EDC while it’s down at $15 (30% off)
- MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Woot’s prev-gen. Apple Watch sale brings WatchOS 8 to your wrist from $160 (Refurb)
- AINOPE Bluetooth FM Transmitter: $19 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Spigen OneTap Pro Mount delivers on-the-road MagSafe charging from $29 (Save 24%)
- LISEN Foldable & Adjustable Stand: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
JIGA portable power bank included 2 ports and magnetic wireless charging. You can charge 3 devices simultaneously – through the USB A and Type-C terminal or simultaneously charge your phone wirelessly (USB-C Cable included). Prevent the mobile phone from leaving the working area of the wireless charger due to mobile phone vibration or other reasons. Note: Only press the switch Button ,can the wireless charge start to work.
Thanks to the strongly aligned magnets, the mobile power bank can lock your phone perfectly and centre in the charging area, so you can charge quickly and stably. Note: The magnetic function is only compatible with the iPhone12 series (iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max) and the magnetic housing.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!