Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard takes the strain off typing at low of $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering Microsoft’s Ergonomic Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s down from a going rate of about $50, with today’s massive 40% cut matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This keyboard employs a split form factor to keep each hand slightly separate and at a more restful angle during typing. That’s complemented by the ergonomic curvature of the layout as well as a built-in wrist rest. And for easy access at work or online, you’ll find shortcut keys here for accessing emoji, search, and media controls. Over 700 Best Buy customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If you spend a good number of hours behind a desk each day, then it may also be worth investing in an ergonomic mouse to complete your setup. This popular model on Amazon rings up for $20, so your savings from above should just about cover it. Alongside some additional freedom with a wireless design, you’ll find a tilted ergonomic body, page navigation buttons, and adjustable DPI here as well.

Though for working on the go, Microsoft’s bend-and-snap Arc Mouse is a great option. It snaps flat for travel, then bends into a comfy angle for surfing, working, and the like. Plus, at a new all-time low of $35, it also sports a 6-month battery life and near-universal compatibility for Windows, macOS, Android, and more.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features:

Work in comfort all day. This Microsoft ergonomic keyboard reduces fatigue and delivers a slim, refined design with a split keyboard and improved cushion and palm rest – plus, time-saving integrated number pad and dedicated shortcut keys. It also features a wired design for reliable speed and accuracy over the long haul. Optimize your ergonomic workspace by pairing with the Microsoft ergonomic mouse.

