Nautica offers deals from just $13 and up to 70% off new markdowns: Sweaters, jeans, more

Nautica has fall essentials from $13 and up 70% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe for fall with deals on jeans, sweaters, layering pieces, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Navtech V-Neck Sweater that’s currently marked down to $30 and originally sold for $60. This sweater is great for layering during cool weather and pairs nicely over button-down shirts, under vests or jackets, and more. It’s available in eight versatile color options and has a logo on the chest that’s fashionable. It also has stretch fabric that helps regulate body heat and promotes mobility throughout the day. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

