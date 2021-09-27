Stack discounts to score this Nintendo Switch Grip Kit at $10 Prime shipped (37% off)

The official OIVO storefront at Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch Grip Kit for $10.07 Prime shipped. To score this price you’ll need to be a Prime member and clip the on-page 20% off coupon. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, your Nintendo Switch is primarily used outside of its dock. It’s fantastic to be able to take top-tier games wherever you’re headed without needing a dedicated monitor or TV. The only catch real catch is that playing portably can end up being uncomfortable during long play sessions. Thankfully, this affordably grip will resolve that and so much more. Not only does it make the Nintendo Switch more ergonomic to hold, this offering also has five slots that allow you to keep several of your favorite games always within reach. On top of that, you’ll also get four thumb grips to level up your experience while also reducing wear and tear on your Joy-Con controllers.

Take even more games with you when also grabbing SAMSUNG’s EVO Select 64GB microSD Card at $11 Prime shipped. While this may not sound like very much storage, Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild only take up roughly 6GB and 14GB, respectively. This will leave you with plenty of room to store several more games.

Speaking of games, be sure to check out today’s roundup to find SEGA Genesis Classics for Switch at $15. You can also level up your iPhone gaming experience with SteelSeries Nimbus+ at $45 and even grab this Xbox Series X|S controller skin with eight thumb grips for $5. Oh, and don’t forget that Sony’s official Playstation 5 HD camera is down to $45.

OIVO Nintendo Switch Grip Kit features:

This grip features slots for extra 5 games, an Adjustable Stand that is secure to use on a table top while gaming or watching videos, also clips onto switch in handheld mode.

Modeled after the Switch Pro Controller, this grip is designed to greatly improve the quality of feeling and comfort when in handheld mode.

