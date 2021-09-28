Airthings Wave brings Radon, humidity, and temp readings to your smart home at $136

Amazon now offers the Airthings Wave Radon Detector for $136.28 shipped. Usually fetching $200, you’re looking at the best price of the year at 32% off with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen since the fall of last year. Headlined by Radon detection, this AirThings Wave air quality monitor helps add some peace of mind to your smart home. Its battery-powered design pairs right to your smartphone as well as Alexa or Assistant and also yields temperature stats and humidity readings. Plus, there’s the other notable feature of a built-in color-coded visual indicator. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Home Depot shoppers. Head below for more.

If more typical stats like temperature and humidity are more than enough for your setup, going with the Airthings Wave Mini at $80 is a pretty solid alternative. This compact air quality monitor will bring quite a few different measurements to your smartphone with Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of other ways to bring some air quality monitoring capabilities to your smart home, we have a pair of other models on sale right now. While you’ll miss out on the Radon detection found above on both of them, the Eve Room delivers HomeKit control at $90. That’s alongside this more affordable offering that clocks in at $86 with support for Siri and particulate matter detection, among other stats.

Airthings Wave Radon Detector features:

The Airthings Wave 2nd Generation is a smart radon detector providing accurate continuous and long-term results straight to your smartphone. Replacing single-use radon test kits, this digital radon monitor shows daily, weekly, monthly and yearly measurements in the free mobile app. Use the data to protect your home and loved ones from the dangers of radon gas and make sure radon levels stay low. It is battery powered, meaning no AC outlet is required and it can be placed anywhere in the home.

