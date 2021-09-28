Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for Kids, Doctor Who, and more

It is now time to gather all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Just make sure you hit today’s deals on the Beats Studio Buds as well as these ongoing Apple Watch offers before you dive into our collection below. Highlights include titles like Heads Up! Charades for Kids, WEATHER NOW, Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins, Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Heads Up! Charades for Kids: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speed Tracker. Pro: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Scan To Go – Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Universal Remote | Roomie: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Element – RTS: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starting Strength Official: $29 (Reg. $35)

More on Heads Up! Charades for Kids:

If you love “Heads Up!” the game created by Ellen DeGeneres, played on her show and by millions of people around the world, then get ready for “Heads Up! Kids,” a fun and exciting game you can play with your little ones, no matter their reading level! From animals to actions to items around the house — give clues to help your teammate guess the picture that’s on their head before time runs out! Whether you’re waiting in line, on a road trip, or having a family game night, “Heads Up! Kids” is the only game you need to keep the good times rolling!

