Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide + 20% off orders of $100

Banana Republic Factory offers 50% off sitewide and 20% off orders of $100 or more. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Luxe Touch Performance Half-Zip T-Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $25 and originally sold for $50. This pullover is lightweight, easily layered, and it’s available in three color options. You can pair the pullover with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. It also has anti-odor properties to keep you fresh throughout the day as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Water-Resistant Tech Motion Shirt Jacket $80 (Orig. $130)
- Luxe Touch Performance Half-Zip T-Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Fleece Jogger Pants $30 (Orig. $60)
- Waffle Henley Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Mason Athletic-Fit Stretch Chino $45 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cozy Shirt Jacket $112 (Orig. $140)
- Long Wrap Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cable Cardigan $37 (Orig. $75)
- Silky Collar Blouse $42 (Orig. $60)
- Short Full Zip Coat $128 (Orig. $160)
- ..and even more deals…
