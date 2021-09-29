Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Burly Men at Sea, Agent A puzzle in disguise, more

All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning also saw some big-time price drops land on Apple’s AirPods Pro with ANC just before the new official iPhone 13 collection saw its first deals. But for now we are focusing in on the day’s most notable offers from Apple’s digital software stores. Highlights include titles like Burly Men at Sea, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Swim Out, AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Clear Wave: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Burly Men at Sea: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Furniture Addons for Minecraft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Burly Men at Sea: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Heads Up! Charades for Kids: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aTimeLogger – Time Tracker: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Speed Tracker. Pro: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Burly Men at Sea:

With gameplay halfway between a visual novel and a point-and-click adventure, the branching story carries its ungainly heroes into waters where lurk creatures from Scandinavian folklore and other misadventures. You play as storyteller and wayfinder, shaping a custom tale that begins again where it ends.

