Cooking and foodie magazines from $4/yr: Bon Appetit, Cook’s illustrated, more

DiscountMags has now launched a mid-week sale with notable price drops on cooking magazines. More specifically speaking, you’ll find deals on Bon Appetit and Cook’s Illustrated alongside a couple other titles starting from just $4 per year. As always, there is no sales tax or delivery fees to worry about, nor will DiscountMags ever automatically renew your subscriptions on you. Everything in your cart can be sent to a different address with an optional gift note and you’ll get even more details down below the fold.

Cooking magazines and more from $4:

The real standout from this week’s deals on cooking magazines is Bon Appetit. This one regularly fetches between $10 and $30 per year at Amazon but can now be had for just $4 shipped at DiscountMags. That’s $1 below the usual weekend pricing and the lowest total we can find on the popular cooking magazine. With a focus on “what’s now in the world of food, drink and entertaining,” it covers loads of recipe ideas, seasonal produce updates, tips and tricks from the pros, and much more.

Browse through the rest of the foodie magazines and mid-week deals at DiscountMags right here for additional offers starting from $4 per year.

More on Bon Appetit:

Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes. Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers.

