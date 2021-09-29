Cooking and foodie magazines from $4/yr: Bon Appetit, Cook’s illustrated, more

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off $4/yr.

DiscountMags has now launched a mid-week sale with notable price drops on cooking magazines. More specifically speaking, you’ll find deals on Bon Appetit and Cook’s Illustrated alongside a couple other titles starting from just $4 per year. As always, there is no sales tax or delivery fees to worry about, nor will DiscountMags ever automatically renew your subscriptions on you. Everything in your cart can be sent to a different address with an optional gift note and you’ll get even more details down below the fold. 

Cooking magazines and more from $4:

The real standout from this week’s deals on cooking magazines is Bon Appetit. This one regularly fetches between $10 and $30 per year at Amazon but can now be had for just $4 shipped at DiscountMags. That’s $1 below the usual weekend pricing and the lowest total we can find on the popular cooking magazine. With a focus on “what’s now in the world of food, drink and entertaining,” it covers loads of recipe ideas, seasonal produce updates, tips and tricks from the pros, and much more. 

Browse through the rest of the foodie magazines and mid-week deals at DiscountMags right here for additional offers starting from $4 per year

Time is winding down to grab your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies and you’ll want to hit up our September Reading List 2021 as well. Then go dive into today’s Kindle eBook sale at Amazon with up to 80% in savings and deals from $2

More on Bon Appetit:

Give your cooking life the spice it needs. Find endless recipes that are quick and easy to make any day of the week. See what is cooking up in the food world – find out what’s in season and how to make the most of it. Learn new ways to put an original twist on your favorite classic dishes. Cook with confidence. From entertaining family & friends, to prepping your favorite weeknight dishes, Bon Appétit serves up the best tips & tricks from the top tastemakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed w...
New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music ...
Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongsi...
Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 ea...
VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with...
Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ev...
Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $...
Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $57

Unlock savings with Sam’s Club Membership including free tasty treats at $20 (Reg. $57)

$20 Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces

Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, more

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Dark Rage, more

FREE+ Learn More