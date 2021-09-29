DYMO labeling supplies are on sale from $4 Prime shipped, today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Dymo supplies priced from $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Authentic LT Paper Labeling Tape at $14.99 from $19, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Since it includes six 1/2-inch by 13-feet label cassettes, you’ll be able to print dozens, if not hundreds of labels before it’s time to buy again. It’s compatible with the DYMO Metatag label makers and prints black letters on a white surface so it’s easy to read. Check out Amazon’s landing page to see everything on sale and head below for more.

If you don’t already have a DYMO label maker, you should absolutely pick one up. We recommend opting for the DYMO Label Maker LabelManager 160. I personally own one of these and absolutely love it. You’ll find that it has a built-in keyboard for you to type things out. At $29.50, you should consider adding one of these to your organization collection for sure.

Rocketbook lets you get organized and take notes without waste, as the pages are wipeable and reusable. Right now Rocketbook is on sale for $21.50, which saves a decent bit from its normal $37 going rate. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the Dymo Paper Labeling Tape:

Paper labels that adhere easily to most common surfaces such as paper and glass

Cassettes can be changed rapidly as you work for your convenience

Black Print on a white surface for clear text

