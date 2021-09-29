Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering an OxyLED 72-foot Outdoor Solar Fairy String Light Set in Warm White for $10.14 or Blue for $8.45 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to 40% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly add some ambiance to your yard or the outside of your home with this 72-foot fairy string light kit. It’s powered by an included solar panel, paving the way for you to use it in places where you cannot find a power outlet. With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find a light about every four or five inches. This versatile strand will also come in handy for dressing up your space throughout holidays, parties, and the list goes on.

If you’re primarily after string lights that do use a traditional power outlet, perhaps this 66-foot fairy string light set will do the trick. It costs less than $8 Prime shipped, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to snag it at this price. Each of the 200 LEDs in this set will offer up a bit of warm white illumination.

OxyLED solar fairy lights built-in 1.2V 1800mAh MINH battery and comes with a solar panel. This solar string lights absorb solar energy into electricity during the day,light up automatically at dusk and turn off at dawn to recharge.

Just press the button behind the solar panel, you can set 8 different light modes, including combination, fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/flashing and steady on, etc. 200 sparkling lights will make a lovely warm glow around your home at dark night.

