Cozy up with some new reads this fall: Amazon now offers up to 80% off eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a range of Kindle eBooks. With options starting from just $2 and such a massive amount of savings, now’s as good a time as any to load up your digital library with new titles. Whether it’s getting cozy with a new book this fall or something to keep you entertained while traveling throughout the upcoming holidays, you’ll find options spanning most genres in today’s Gold Box sale. Head below for our top picks from the promotion.

Gold Box eBook deals:

More on Seth Rogen’s Yearbook:

A collection of funny personal essays from one of the writers of Superbad and Pineapple Express and one of the producers of The Disaster Artist, Neighbors, and The Boys. (All of these words have been added to help this book show up in people’s searches using the wonders of algorithmic technology. Thanks for bearing with us!)

