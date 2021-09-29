Beam your handwritten ideas to the cloud: Reusable Rocketbooks now $21.50 (Reg. $37)

Amazon is now offering the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook bundle for $21.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $37, this is $15.50 or 42% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This bundle fetches $35 at Walmart for comparison’s sake. You’re looking at a 42-page notebook filled with various page styles for “planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas.” Except you can just wipe the pages blank after beaming your notes and sketches to the cloud with a damp cloth. It also ships with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth alongside 4+ star ratings at Walmart. More details below.

You can, however, score one of Amazon’s vintage-style notebooks for $9 Prime shipped if you’re not interested in the smart reusable features of the Rocketbooks. The pages certainly won’t wipe clean and there’s no cloud support here, but it is a nice hardcover notebook with a vintage-style elastic strap closure that looks even more expensive than it is.

Once you’re all set here, dive into some of today’s other highlight price drops. Along with this morning’s wide ranging Gold Box SanDisk and WD storage sale, we are also tracking deep deals on AirPods Pro with ANC, the first price drops on Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases, and a new Timbuk2 Garage Sale alongside the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II.

More on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook:

No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!