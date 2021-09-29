This smartphone tripod also has a built-in LED ring light at low of $20 (Reg. $34)

Today only, Woot is offering the UBeesize Smartphone Tripod with Ring Light for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $34 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to capture videos for TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook. The built-in ring light ensures that you’re properly illuminated and allows you to easily capture in darker scenarios. Plus, since it has an included tripod, it’ll both hold your phone as well as illuminate scenes while recording. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the built-in light and tripod functionality above, Lamicall’s Phone Stand is a great alternative. It can be used for video calls with friends and families with ease. Plus, whenever you’re ready to watch a YouTube video, it works well for that too. Considering it’s available for $8.50 on Amazon, it’s a more budget-friendly buy if you just want to hold your phone up.

Ready to capture everything while on-the-go? Well, the OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras are currently available at an Amazon low of $154 off. That makes the phone $915 and delivers a high-quality recording experience while on-the-go.

More on the UBeesize Smartphone Tripod with Ring Light:

Featuring 3 color lighting modes: Warm Light (3000K), Cool White (4500K), and Day Light (6000K), and each mode has 11 brightness levels, 33 options in total. UBeesize ring light will meet all your needs in different circumstances. It is the perfect dimmable lighting to take away all the unflattering shadows. Dimming range: 1%-100%

