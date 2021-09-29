THISWORX handheld car vac with detailing kit goes 35% off in today’s Gold Box, now $23

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $35 or more, this is at least 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s pet hair, crumbs from the kids, or a day out in the woods, this is an affordable way to keep a hand vacuum at the ready for quick clean ups in the car or anywhere really. A 106W motor is joined by three detailing attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle) and a carry bag along with a spare HEPA filter and an included 12v aux outlet power cable. This model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Walmart.

But if you can do without the detailing kit, this BLACK+DECKER Cordless Handheld Vacuum sells for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. This one will not only save you some cash, but it’s also a wireless model that won’t tether you to a power source like today’s lead deal will.

And speaking of vehicle accessories, we have seen some brand new MagSafe smartphone car mounts hit lately. You’ll want to take a look at the new Belkin model that dropped at the end of August as well as the very first Satechi MagSafe Car Charger that is now seeing a nice launch discount. Just make sure you dive into our latest Amazon Anker gear sale for some price drops on the brand’s PowerWave MagSafe car charger and more from $13 Prime shipped.

Practical: A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. The large dust bin capacity is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design.

Effective: Made for on-the-go use and to solve out-of-reach problems. A very sandy day at the beach? A coat of dog hair? The portable vacuum cleaner for car is designed to solve problems.

