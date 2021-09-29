UGG Fall Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, slippers, sandals, more from $25

For a limited time only, UGG offers new markdowns up to 50% off including boots, socks, joggers, jackets, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Ascot Slippers for men. These slippers are currently marked down to $55 and originally sold for $110. This style is cushioned for added comfort and has a sheepskin interior for added warmth. They also have a rubber outsole to allow you to walk in and out seamlessly. It’s a perfect gift idea and they will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike up to 40% off sale that’s offering running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

