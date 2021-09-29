Unlock savings with Sam’s Club Membership including free tasty treats at $20 (Reg. $57)

-
Reg. $57 $20

Ever heard of Sam’s Club? This members-only warehouse store offers incredible prices on groceries and hundreds of everyday essentials. For a limited time, you can become a member for $19.99 and get free chicken and cupcakes as a welcome gift (Reg. $57) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

According to industry experts, the average American household spends $3,935 per month on food. Even if you’re doing well financially, that is a significant chunk of your paycheck.

Want to reduce your spending without missing out on good food? Sam’s Club might be for you. 

This membership warehouse club uses a limited-stock model to cut out the middle man and offer wholesale prices. In every store, you will find delicious fresh and frozen food, along with a fully-stocked bakery and plenty of sweet treats.

You will also find electronics, furniture, household essentials, health and beauty items, and much more. Of course, the prices are always low.

Members get exclusive access to these offers, with the option to shop in store or online. In addition, you can get discounted fuel at selected stores, free tire repairs, battery testing, and even wiper replacement.

With this deal, you get one year of membership along with a Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken (Reg. $4.98) and 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes (Reg. $7.98).

Order today for just $19.99 in our VIP Sale to start unlocking savings, and save 65% on your membership. Be quick, the price goes back up 10/1!

Prices subject to change 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s rec...
Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set fro...
Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, ...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-large...
Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby A...
Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men...
Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star W...
Show More Comments

Related

$45 value

Here’s how you can get an effectively FREE Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

FREE Learn More
$50 back

This promo gives you an effectively FREE BJ’s Wholesale membership (Save $50)

FREE Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

Learn More

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces