LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets see rare discounts: Imperial Shuttle, X-Wing, more from $24

Amazon is now discounting a selection of 2021 LEGO Star Wars sets headlined by the new Imperial Shuttle at $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount since it launched back in March yet as well as the second-best price overall overall. Stacking up to 660 pieces, this build out of Return of the Jedi assembles an Imperial Shuttle that stands over 10 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Complete with three minifigures, the set includes Luke, Darth Vader, and an Imperial Officer. Despite it being a downsized model, we found that it still offers plenty of value in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable LEGO Star Wars 2021 deals:

After you’ve locked in deals on this year’s latest LEGO Star Wars sets, go catch up on all of the reports on what is to come next year. The 2022 lineup is looking pretty enticing with sets from the Book of Boba Fett, the return of battle packs, and more. But before we get to what’s on tap for next year, don’t forget to go dive into our coverage of the upcoming LEGO Titanic. Debuting later this fall with nearly 9,100 pieces, this will be the second-largest model to date.

LEGO Imperial Shuttle features:

Build a LEGO brick version of the elegant Imperial Shuttle and play out scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this action-packed building toy for kids (75302). Includes 3 LEGO minifigures – Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, both with a lightsaber, and an Imperial Officer with a blaster pistol, plus a handcuffs accessory element – for fun, creative play. The Imperial Shuttle features an opening minifigure cockpit, opening main compartment with space for 2 LEGO minifigures, foldable wings for flight and landing mode, plus 2 stud shooters.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Batmobile Tumbler: $229.99 | releases November 1

Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown: $39.99 | releases October 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!