Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts Riverdale, Young Sheldon, and more

Earlier this week we saw a new $10 or less gangster movie sale go live, and now Apple is rolling those savings over into a collection of TV shows. With various seasons marked down to $15 or less, you’ll find popular releases like Riverdale, Young Sheldon, and and Animal Kingdom, so you can catch up on what’s happened so far before the new seasons drop. All of the discounts start at $10, so be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $10, you’ll find everything from acclaimed dramas to comedies and more all at some of the best prices of the year. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services or so you can catch up ahead of new seasons airing.

If you’re looking to add some new movies to your digital library, you can currently save on a series of gangster flicks alongside a collection of more family-friendly titles. In either case, you’ll pay $10 or less across the entire collection of highly-rated titles. Not to mention, this week’s $1 HD rental that’s still up for the taking.

