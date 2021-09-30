Calvin Klein takes 30% off its fall collection: Layering jackets, shoes, sweaters, more

Calvin Klein takes 30% off the fall collection including jackets, button-down shirts, sweaters, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off all sale items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Fleece Lined Overshirt for men that’s very fashionable. It’s currently marked down to $143 and originally sold for $191. This is a perfect lightweight jacket for fall and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, you can choose from two color options: black or brown. The interior is also fleece lined for added comfort and warmth as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

