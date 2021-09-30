Calvin Klein takes 30% off its fall collection: Layering jackets, shoes, sweaters, more

-
FashionCalvin Klein
25% off + 40% off

Calvin Klein takes 30% off the fall collection including jackets, button-down shirts, sweaters, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 40% off all sale items. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Fleece Lined Overshirt for men that’s very fashionable. It’s currently marked down to $143 and originally sold for $191. This is a perfect lightweight jacket for fall and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, you can choose from two color options: black or brown. The interior is also fleece lined for added comfort and warmth as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Calvin Klein

About the Author

DSW takes 25% off New Balance, adidas, Merrell, Reebok,...
Joe’s New Balance Fall Into Savings Event offers ...
Sperry takes up to 40% off fall favorites: Boat shoes, ...
Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection has three new styl...
Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide + 20% of...
Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $5.50: Baby...
UGG Fall Event takes up to 50% off boots, sneakers, sli...
COACH Fall Event takes up to 25% off handbags, wallets,...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Nautica offers deals from just $13 and up to 70% off new markdowns: Sweaters, jeans, more

from $13 Learn More
25% off

DSW takes 25% off New Balance, adidas, Merrell, Reebok, and more during its Athletic Sale

from $40 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts Riverdale, Young Sheldon, and more

$15 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

$46 Learn More
50% off

Huge deals on Little Passports toy and STEM sub boxes from $10.50 today (Up to 50% off)

$10.50+ Learn More
Reg. $90

Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-time low of $40

$40 Learn More
Save $20

Save up to 33% on meross smart HomeKit floor and desk lamps from $40

$40 Learn More
Reg. $179

Keep the workouts going all winter with a BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym at $97 (Reg. $179)

$97 Learn More