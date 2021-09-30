DEWALT’s 37-piece Screwdriver Bit Set plunges to new 2021 low of $10 Prime shipped (37% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 37-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DW2176) for $9.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Lowe’s, but you’ll need to spend $45 or more to get free shipping. Likewise, if you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping from Amazon is delayed by about a week or so. That’s 37% off what you’d usually need to spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked so far this year. Not only does this kit include a nice selection of bit types, it also bundles magnetic drive guides and a nut driver holder. Using these should help keep things secure while you work. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. All pieces are “hardened, heat-treated, and magnetized” to increase durability and productivity alike.

And if your shop is in need of a couple more outlets, check out GE’s wall tap at under $4 Prime shipped. It turns one into three and clocks in at a price that can be easily covered by today’s savings. Even if you don’t need it for the shop, it’s bound to come in handy somewhere else.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to also have a look at this 20-pack of Amazon Basics Steel Spring Clamps at under $9.50 along with a couple of LED headlamps at $4.50 each. Other deals currently gracing our DIY and outdoor tools guide include six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 and even this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set for $11.

DEWALT 37-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Hardened, heat-treated, magnetized steel screwdriver bits
  • Contains assortment of Phillips, slotted, and square screwdriver bits, plus magnetic drive guides and magnetic nut drivers
  • Independently certified to meet industry standards
  • Includes tough storage case
  • Compatible with any drill/driver

