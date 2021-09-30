DSW takes 25% off New Balance, adidas, Merrell, Reebok, and more during its Athletic Sale

For a limited time only, DSW takes 25% off athletic styles with code TAKETHELEAD at checkout. During the event you can find deals on adidas, New Balance, Merrell, Columbia, Reebok, and many more. DSW Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Get outside this fall with the Merrell Alverstone Trail Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes were made to help you propel up the trail and the cushioned insole helps to promote comfort as well. They’re highly-supportive, feature a mesh barrier for breathability, and have great traction. With over 350 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Looking for even more deals? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

