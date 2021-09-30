Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone plus VPN Unlimited and 12min for $159 (Reg. $844)

-
Save now $159

Over the past year, we have all had to spend more time at home. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle makes things more interesting, with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone language learning, 12min book summaries, and VPN protection. You can get it today for just $159 (Reg. $844) using code ROSETTA20 at 9to5Toys Specials. 

When you’re stuck at home, Netflix can stave off the boredom for a while. But what happens when you complete the library? You might want to explore something new. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle can help, with three top-rated apps that give you access to fascinating content.

The first of these apps is Rosetta Stone, which has been the gold standard for language learning for almost three decades. Used by NASA and TripAdvisor staff, this app uses world-class speech recognition technology to provide feedback on your accent. You can learn 24 different languages on the go, with interactive lessons taking you from complete beginner to confident conversation-starter.

To widen your knowledge even further, the bundle includes a 12min lifetime subscription. In the words of HuffPo, this mobile app “condenses important ideas and interesting topics from top non-fiction books into comprehensive 12-minute micro books.” It’s a great way to get through your reading list. 

The final part of this bundle is VPN Unlimited. Named as PC Mag’s Top VPN, this service lets you unlock streaming services around the world and protect your privacy.

Order now for just $159 using code ROSETTA20 for an extra 20% off the full bundle price.

Prices subject to change 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and...
OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPho...
Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titani...
Don’t let power outages get you down with eight L...
UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes i...
Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mountin...
Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging ...
Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPh...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 43%

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and more at low of $30 (43% off)

$30 Learn More
50% off

OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPhone 12 or newer at $9.50 low (Save 50%)

$9.50 Learn More
Save $120

Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190 (Save $120)

$190 Learn More
45% off

Don’t let power outages get you down with eight LED camping lanterns at $3.50 each (45% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Amazon low

UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes install easy at $25.50 (Amazon low)

$25.50 Learn More
50% off

Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mounting bracket (New low, 50% off)

$5 Learn More
Reg. $200

Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case now $50 off at $150 shipped

$150 Learn More

Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPhone 13 case worth the price tag?