Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone plus VPN Unlimited and 12min for $159 (Reg. $844)

Over the past year, we have all had to spend more time at home. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle makes things more interesting, with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone language learning, 12min book summaries, and VPN protection. You can get it today for just $159 (Reg. $844) using code ROSETTA20 at 9to5Toys Specials.

When you’re stuck at home, Netflix can stave off the boredom for a while. But what happens when you complete the library? You might want to explore something new. The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle can help, with three top-rated apps that give you access to fascinating content.

The first of these apps is Rosetta Stone, which has been the gold standard for language learning for almost three decades. Used by NASA and TripAdvisor staff, this app uses world-class speech recognition technology to provide feedback on your accent. You can learn 24 different languages on the go, with interactive lessons taking you from complete beginner to confident conversation-starter.

To widen your knowledge even further, the bundle includes a 12min lifetime subscription. In the words of HuffPo, this mobile app “condenses important ideas and interesting topics from top non-fiction books into comprehensive 12-minute micro books.” It’s a great way to get through your reading list.

The final part of this bundle is VPN Unlimited. Named as PC Mag’s Top VPN, this service lets you unlock streaming services around the world and protect your privacy.

Order now for just $159 using code ROSETTA20 for an extra 20% off the full bundle price.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!