Intel’s flagship i9-11900K 8-core processor falls to new low at $49 off (Rare discount)

Newegg is currently offering the Intel Core i9-11900K 8-core Processor for $499.89 shipped when you apply code SLKDLS8433 at checkout. This marks only the second discount that we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. As the latest and greatest from Intel, this 11th Generation i9 flagship processor arrives with eight cores and 16 threads for base speeds of 3.5GHz which are overclockable all the way up to 5.3GHz. You’ll also find integrated graphics here, so you can boot it up even without a separate GPU. Rated 5/5 eggs. Curious about what this powerhouse router can do for your rig? Take a look at our announcement coverage to get a closer look, the head below for more options.

In order to keep this processor performing at its best, putting those savings towards a compatible fan is always a smart investment. Cooler Master’s Hyper 212 is a popular choice, and it rings up for only $41 shipped on Amazon. Sporting an adonized metal casing and brushed nickel fins, you’ll also find RGB lighting on this sleek-looking fan.

Head over to our dedicated PC gaming guide for more ways to upgrade your battlestation on a budget. To enjoy Wi-Fi speeds almost as fast as your processor, be sure to check out the ASUS 6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 gaming router at low of $380. Plus, we’re currently tracking a basket of gaming mice, keyboards, and more on Woot starting at just $11.

Intel Core i9-11900K processor features:

Fast clock speeds and high core counts work seamlessly together to get more out of competitive gaming and complex content creation. Intel’s latest desktop processor architecture and fast clock speeds deliver high frame rates and low latency for competitive play and more immersive experiences. The efficient multi-threaded performance of 11th Gen Intel® Core processors allow you to maximize your streaming quality and maintain high FPS while gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!