Levi’s x Felix the Cat collection just launched with nostalgic apparel from $28

Levis has a new collaboration with Felix the Cat that just launched. If you’re not familiar with Felix the Cat, it made its debut as the first animated character in 1919. The character rose to fame in the silent film era and is now back with a fun partnership with Levi’s. Throughout this collection, you will find preppy styles and collegiate staples with a modern twist. Levi’s also wanted this collection of vintage-inspired styles to be able to stand out on any ivy-covered campus. There are 19 items in the new line and prices range from $28 to $178. Plus, each item is gender-neutral! Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Levi’s Felix the Cat collection.

“We wanted to do a collaboration with Felix that felt unexpected for everyone,” said Karyn Hillman, chief product office at Levi’s. “And so, we came up with this concept of Felix the Graduate, and what Felix would be wearing as a student. The preppy, varsity look is so relevant for today, and we like that it felt crisp and smart but still really relaxed and easy.”

Levi’s x Felix the Cat Apparel

One of the most notable items in this collection is the Letterman Jacket that’s very on-trend for the fall season. The coolest part about this jacket is that it’s reversible. So on one side, there is denim and the other is a quilted detailing. The oversized fit is very fashionable and is a perfect layering piece for cooler weather. On the denim side of the jacket, there is a large Felix the Cat logo on the back and also a letterman logo on the front. It’s priced at $178 and comes in sizes from XS to 2XL.

Another notable item from this line is the Cropped Rugby Shirt. The polo design is very preppy with a flattering boxy. This also has embroidery in the corner and will pair perfectly with leggings, jeans, or khakis alike. It’s priced at $70 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Sweatshirts are a perfect layering option for fall, and this collection has several. The Graphic Logo Hoodie features classic black detailing and a logo on the chest. It’s entirely lined with fleece and offers a nice hood.

Finally, you will want to check out the new Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection with designs created by the celebrity himself.

