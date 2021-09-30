Huge deals on Little Passports toy and STEM sub boxes from $10.50 today (Up to 50% off)

-
AmazonLittle Passports
50% off $10.50+

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off Little Passport subscription boxes for kids. One standout here is the Little Passports World Edition Subscription Box for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is for the first month of the subscription so you can give it a try at well under the regular $28 per month it typically sells for. Just remember to cancel it after it ships if you don’t want to keep the subscription rolling. This is a geography and world travel-themed kit including a “signature blue suitcase, your very own passport and wall-sized world map, an original chapter book, an exclusive collectible Country Coin and coin board, three soft animal squishies, and more.” Head below for even more discounted kids’ subscription boxes. 

More Little Passports subscription box deals:

You’ll also want to check out this deal on Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter and the Disney Halloween costume sale that’s now live from $5.50. Just make sure you head over to our LEGO deal hub for a closer look at all of the latest building kits and some solid discounts from $24 as well as our coverage of the Target x Christian Robinson collaboration for kids. 

More on the Little Passports World Edition Subscription Box:

  • Explore the world one country at a time with this fun and educational geography themed subscription box for kids! Feed your child’s curiosity as they uncover exciting countries and cultures through hands-on activities, souvenirs, and books.
  • In the first package you’ll receive our signature blue suitcase, your very own passport and wall-sized world map, an original chapter book, an exclusive collectible Country Coin and coin board, three soft animal squishies, and more!

