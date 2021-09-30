Osprey’s MacBook-ready Transporter backpack is 40% off on Amazon, more from $35

-
Amazonmac accessoriesOsprey
Save 40% $75

Amazon is offering the Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Laptop Backpack for $74.97 shipped. Down from $125, you can slash $50 off the going rate here and mark a new Amazon low. Ready to tout a 15-inch MacBook wherever life takes you, Osprey’s stylish Transporter backpack also features compartments for papers and documents, charging cables, laptop peripherals, and a water bottle. The classic panel loader design will blend great with just about any outfit, and the entire thing is constructed from a “rugged, reliable, water-resistant fabric.” Head below for even more backpack deals.

Other notable backpack deals:

Before you go, be sure not to miss out on Timbuk2’s massive 50% off Garage Sale. There, you’ll find discounts on MacBook-ready backpacks, messenger bags, luggage, and more. And if you find yourself traveling often, these $21 Pad & Quill leather AirTag holders might also be worth a look.

Osprey Transporter backpack features:

The Transporter Packs are built to get you from point A to B and handle anything that comes your way during the journey. Rugged, reliable, water-resistant fabrics allude to their proud legacy. Offering comfortable carry and unique silhouettes, they’re the perfect packs to reflect the modern urban lifestyle. After all, you are what you carry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Osprey

About the Author

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and...
OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPho...
Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titani...
Don’t let power outages get you down with eight L...
UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes i...
Tidy up your home theater with this $5 soundbar mountin...
Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging ...
Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, Oakley, Herschel, more

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

Learn More
New low

Intel’s flagship i9-11900K 8-core processor falls to new low at $49 off (Rare discount)

$500 Learn More
Save 43%

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and more at low of $30 (43% off)

$30 Learn More
50% off

OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPhone 12 or newer at $9.50 low (Save 50%)

$9.50 Learn More
Save $120

Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190 (Save $120)

$190 Learn More
45% off

Don’t let power outages get you down with eight LED camping lanterns at $3.50 each (45% off)

$27.50 Learn More
Save now

Get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone plus VPN Unlimited and 12min for $159 (Reg. $844)

$159 Learn More