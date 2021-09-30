Philips’ WiZ 750-lumen BR30 Wi-Fi smart LED bulb falls to low at under $6

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the Philips WiZ 750-lumen BR30 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for $5.81 with no-cost in-store pickup. Down from $12, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. If you’re turned off by the high price that Philips Hue charges, then the company’s WiZ line is a great alternative. Coming in with Alexa and Assistant compatibility, you’ll find that these bulbs connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network instead of a separate hub, which makes setup easier overall in many cases. Delivering 750 lumens of dimmable light to your setup, these BR30 bulbs are perfect for your can lighting needs throughout the home. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage of the lineup.

The next best thing we can find is the Cree Connected LED bulb for $6.50 at Amazon. While it doesn’t offer 750 lumens of brightness, you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, like the Amazon Echo. All in all, the WiZ light in today’s lead deal is essentially the lowest price you’ll find a smart bulb offered for right now.

Don’t forget that TP-Link’s Kasa smart color dimmable light bulb 2-pack is available at Amazon for $18. That’s a drop from its normal $25 going rate and we also have other deals to check out from $10, so be sure to look at our previous coverage to learn more.

More on Philips WiZ Light Bulb:

The dimmable warm white offered by WiZ lights can brighten up the working space, energize your workout or business meeting and create a cozy atmosphere around the dining area. The direct internet access each WiZ light has lets you program scheduled events or activate vacation mode, even when your thousands of miles away. Individual or group of lights can be easily controlled through your smartphone or Amazon Alexa and Google Home. WiZ turns the Internet of Things into a tangible reality. If you already have some connected products like Nest Thermostat or Cam, WiZ can transform them in dynamic sensors to activate your lights when you enter a room. More than 60 plus IFTTT applets are available with a one-click only connection of WiZ lights to your smart devices or any internet event. The WiZ app is already considered a critics darling on iOS and Android for both residential and commercial use.

