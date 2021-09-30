Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask 3-pack hits Amazon low at $6 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Masks for $5.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $25, they have been sliding down in price over the last year and are now at the lowest listing we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. This 3-pack includes a grey, navy, and black mask to match various outfits, all of which are reusable and can be thrown in the wash for a refresh. They are made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester with a 4+ star rating from hundreds of Walmart customers. More details below.

If you don’t mind going with the more basic medical-looking disposable options, this 50-pack comes in at $3.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. They arguably won’t look as nice with your outfits, but if you’re just using them here and there these days it might worth consideration.

More on the Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Masks:

Pack includes (3) Adult S/M size general use soft 60% cotton 40% polyester reusable cloth face masks with filter

Includes optional replaceable filter insert (additional filters sold separately)

Back elastic strap for relief of tension around ears

Fits under chin for comfortable non-binding feel

