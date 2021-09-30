Score a rare deal on Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con at $69 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition for $69 shipped. Regularly $80 at Best Buy and Amazon where they have never really gone on sale, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked on a new set and a perfect chance to add them to the collection. Initially it was tough to even get your hands on a set, so now’s a rare chance to score them with a nice discount attached. Your’r looking at a standard Joy-Con setup, just with a gorgeous asymmetrical paint job. Learn more about the Skyward Sword Edition in our hands-on review and down below.

As we mentioned above, these are the same Joy-Con you know and love but with a Zelda coat of Skyward Sword paint. The right Joy-Con is themed after Link’s Master Sword and the left features a Hylian Shield design. They make for a great companion to the new The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and your growing Switch collection. 

Then go dive in to today’s best game deals, the Nintendo Tokyo Game Show eShop sale from $3, and our feature piece on the upcoming Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online update that will a collection of classics come to Nintendo’s internet-based membership service alongside a pair of new wireless controllers

More on the Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) Zelda: Skyward Sword HD:

Experience the immersive world of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, with this set of specially-designed Joy-Con controllers. The right Joy-Con controller is themed after the Master Sword, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif. One controller or two, vertical or sideways, motion controls or buttons…Joy‑Con and Nintendo Switch give you total gameplay flexibility.

