Sperry takes up to 40% off fall favorites: Boat shoes, sneakers, more from $30 shipped

For five days only, Sperry offers up to 40% off fall favorites. Prices are as marked. Update your fall footwear with deals on sneakers, boat shoes, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Authentic Original 2-Eye Cross Lace Boat Shoes are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently, marked down to $75 and originally sold for $65. This is a nice option for transitional weather because they pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or chinos alike. These classic boat shoes will never go out of style and an outsole that was designed with an anti-slip grip to promote traction. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike up to 40% off sale that’s offering running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!