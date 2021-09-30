This highly-rated 576Wh portable power bank with 3 AC outlets is now $450 (Reg. $599)

-
Save now $149 off

Most power banks are designed to keep you connected for a day. The EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station is a completely different beast. This monster can charge 10 devices at the same time, with a capacity of 576Wh. You can get it today for $449.95 (Reg. $599) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you spend much time in the great outdoors, you will be familiar with the problem of power. Keeping your phone charged is a basic safety issue, and you might also want to use your camera, your drone, and other devices. Rather than having to spend hours in the nearest coffee shop, you can simply take the EcoFlow RIVER Max on your next adventure. 

This portable power station measures less than a foot long, but it holds enough energy to keep you powered for days. You can charge up 10 devices at the same time via USB-A, USB-C, and AC outlets, with a total output of 1,200W.

Need a little extra? For DIY tools and other power-hungry devices, you can engage X-BOOST mode. This takes the RIVER Max up to 1,800W — ideal for camping kettles, stoves, water pumps, and so on.

Rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the power station is durable enough to take anywhere but compact enough to keep in your car. It can charge to 80% capacity in just one hour, and you can always attach solar panels for a quick boost.

Order today for just $449.95 to get this impressive outdoor accessory at 24% off MSRP.

