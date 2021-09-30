UltraPro’s Z-Wave Plus smart light switch makes install easy at $25.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the UltraPro Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $25.50 shipped. Down from $30, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Using a patented QuickFit and SimpleSire technology, you’ll find wiring easy as it automatically detects what’s line and load so you don’t have to worry about getting things in any specific order. It’s also 20% smaller than previous Z-Wave models, meaning it’s easier to fit into any box. Working with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll find easy voice controls here as well as app control once connected to a Z-Wave hub. Head below for more.

Save some cash with the Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch. It’s $17 on Amazon and connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. That’s both a positive and negative, as it’s easier overall to set up since no hub is required, but you’ll have to be closer to the router for it to work, so do keep that in mind.

Not sure where to start with Z-Wave? We have a handy guide that walks you through the process of getting started, ranging from choosing the right hub, configuring it, and more. Plus, you can check out our smart home guide for other walkthroughs for various technologies.

More on the UltraPro Z-Wave Plus Smart Switch:

Revolutionary, patent-pending design – QuickFit and SimpleWire technologies offer groundbreaking home automation features. Unique advancements make the smart controls easier to install and more reliable than ever.

Voice control – Enjoy the convenience of voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa when connected through a compatible Z-Wave hub.

Switch upgrade – Easily replace any standard in-wall switch equipped with a neutral wire to remotely turn ON/OFF and create schedules for a wide range of fixtures.

