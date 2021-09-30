Don’t let power outages get you down with eight LED camping lanterns at $3.50 each (45% off)

The official Vont storefront at Amazon is offering eight of its LED Camping Lanterns for $27.62 shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer shaves over $22 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a camping trip this fall or simply want to be prepared for when a power outage strikes, this bundle of Vont LED lanterns will do the trick. You’ll get a total of eight lanterns, each of which is waterproof and powered by included AA batteries that can last up to 90 hours before needing to be swapped out. I personally keep lanterns around the house like this and they’ve come in handy on countless occasions.

Alternatively, you could grab a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at under $6 Prime shipped to a lot less cash. While these arguably won’t distribute light as nicely as the lanterns above, they are bound to come in handy when looking for something in dark or dimly-lit areas. Each unit features a metal construction with an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you also check out this 20-pack of Amazon Basics Steel Spring Clamps at under $9.50 along with a couple of LED headlamps at $4.50 each. Other deals currently headlining our DIY and outdoor tools guide include six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 and even this 37-piece DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set at $10.

Vont LED Camping Lantern features:

Bright & Lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.

Compact & Lightweight: Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.

Waterproof: Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.

