Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, Bridge Constructor Portal, Wenjia, more

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head in to the weekend. This morning saw some deep deals on iPad Pro with up to $309 in savings on top of ongoing deals on Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 iMac and the official MagSafe Battery Pack. But it’s now time for Apple’s digital storefront price drops including titles like Juicy Realm, Bridge Constructor Portal, The Inner World, Wenjia, and more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wanna Survive: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Predictable: $85 (Reg. $160)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: iPingpong 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Eclipse – Chat Rooms: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Watch for Instagram App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Speedio: Internet Speed Test: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

