Columbia Web Specials offer up to 60% off jackets, pants, shoes, more to get you outdoors

Columbia offers up to 60% off its web specials with promo code FALLDEALS at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Ultimate Roc Flex Pants are a standout from this sale. These pants were originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $28. This versatile style is great for work, everyday wear, and hiking alike. The material is infused with four-way stretch and it features an array of pockets to store your small belongings. With over 150 reviews, these pants are rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

