Eddie Bauer’s Fall Sale updates your outerwear: 30% off must-haves + extra 50% off clearance

The Eddie Bauer Fall Sale takes 30% off or more on select cold-weather styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code AUTUMN50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your outerwear for the fall and winter season. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $129. This jacket is lightweight, waterproof, and highly-packable. The attached hood is nice for winter sports to help keep you warm and it’s filled with down insulation as well. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 260 positive reviews. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

