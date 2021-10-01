Eddie Bauer’s Fall Sale updates your outerwear: 30% off must-haves + extra 50% off clearance

-
FashionEddie Bauer
30% off + 50% off

The Eddie Bauer Fall Sale takes 30% off or more on select cold-weather styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items when you apply promo code AUTUMN50 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your outerwear for the fall and winter season. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s CirrusLite Down Hooded Jacket. It’s currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $129. This jacket is lightweight, waterproof, and highly-packable. The attached hood is nice for winter sports to help keep you warm and it’s filled with down insulation as well. It’s available in four color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 260 positive reviews. Be sure to score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Levi’s x Felix the Cat collection just launched w...
The North Face offers new markdowns from just $18 + fre...
Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Mask 3-pack hits Amazo...
DSW takes 25% off New Balance, adidas, Merrell, Reebok,...
Calvin Klein takes 30% off its fall collection: Layerin...
Joe’s New Balance Fall Into Savings Event offers ...
Sperry takes up to 40% off fall favorites: Boat shoes, ...
Sperry x John Legend Fall Collection has three new styl...
Show More Comments

Related

65% off

Mountain Hardwear takes 65% off its web specials: Jackets, pullovers, more from $30

from $30 Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein takes 30% off its fall collection: Layering jackets, shoes, sweaters, more

+ 40% off Learn More
New low

Intel’s flagship i9-11900K 8-core processor falls to new low at $49 off (Rare discount)

$500 Learn More
Save 40%

Osprey’s MacBook-ready Transporter backpack is 40% off on Amazon, more from $35

$75 Learn More
Save 43%

This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and more at low of $30 (43% off)

$30 Learn More
50% off

OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand upholds your iPhone 12 or newer at $9.50 low (Save 50%)

$9.50 Learn More
Save $120

Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190 (Save $120)

$190 Learn More
45% off

Don’t let power outages get you down with eight LED camping lanterns at $3.50 each (45% off)

$27.50 Learn More