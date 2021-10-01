GAP Flash Sale takes 50% off all activewear + 40% off your purchase, more

GAP Flash Sale offers 50% off all activewear and 40% off the rest of your purchase with code FAST. Plus, save an extra 10% off when you apply code code ADDON at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Tech Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $29 and originally sold for $60. These pants are highly flattering and great for workouts or casual events alike. The fabric is moisture-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. They also have large slot pockets to store essentials and pair nicely with t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals from GAP or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech Jogger Pants $29 (Orig. $60)
- Half-Zip Train Sweatshirt $29 (Orig. $60)
- Recycled Active T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $50)
- Recycled Running Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- Tech Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Rise Recycled Power 7/8 Leggings $29 (Orig. $60)
- Recycled Power Pocket Bike Shorts $19 (Orig. $40)
- Runaround Half-Zip Jacket $34 (Orig. $70)
- Barrel Runaround Joggers $34 (Orig. $70)
- Breathe Rib Shelf Tank $22 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
