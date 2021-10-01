GoSports’ giant 4-in-a-row game is a must for family game night at $119.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the GoSports Giant Portable 4-in-a-row Game for $119.53 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy being outside with your family, then this is a great way to do just that. The massive 4-in-a-row game measures 4- by 3.5-feet, meaning it’ll be the centerpiece of any outdoor gathering. It’s made 100% of wood and includes 42 game coins, 21 of each color. Plus, if it starts to rain, you can easily set it up indoors inside outside. Head below for more.

Another option would be the lower-cost GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower. Considering it comes in at $80 on Amazon, you’ll save an additional $40 over today’s lead deal. Essentially, you stack the blocks five feet high and then slowly remove one at a time, trying to prevent it from toppling over and losing the game.

Speaking of heading outdoors, did you see the JBL Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale right now? That’s right, it’s down to $55, which saves $15 from its normal $70 going rate. Designed to be waterproof, you can use this outside without worrying about it getting rained on.

More on the 4-in-a-row Game:

GIANT PORTABLE GAME SET: New revolutionary design is truly portable and huge. Setup indoors or outdoors in seconds to enjoy giant 4ft. Wide x 3. 5ft. Tall Four in a Row games

100% WOODEN CONSTRUCTION: Each game is crafted from sturdy premium wood and painted white for our signature look

SOCIAL EVENT FAVORITE: Fun jumbo yard game for all ages makes for a big life size decoration in the backyard and is a hit at birthdays, game night, cookouts, and more

