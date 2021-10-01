Bring home JBL’s Tune 510 wireless headphones at new low of $30 (First discount, 40% off)

Amazon is offering JBL’s Tune 510 Wireless Headphones for $29.99 shipped. Also available direct, at B&H, and Walmart. Down from $50, this marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and subsequently a new all-time low. These versatile over-ear headphones sport up to 40-hours of wireless battery life per charge, with a 5-minute quick-charge feature to give you an additional 2-hours of use. You’ll also find a dedicated voice assistant button for using Siri or Google Assistant, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars on B&H. See more options below.

If you’re not dead set on over-ear headphones, these popular TOZO true wireless earbuds should still work well for enjoying some tunes on the go for only $24 after you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get up to 30-hours of total playtime here thanks to the wireless charging case. Plus, they’re great for the gym with IPX8 water- and sweat-resistance.

Though for something with a more premium build, I’d recommend checking out JBL’s CLUB 700 wireless headphones at low of $60. These usually go for $200, so you can save a ton on these cans and enjoy a 50-hour battery life, ambient music settings, and more.

JBL Tune 510 headphones feature:

  • With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don’t miss a call.
  • For long-lasting fun, listen wirelessly for up to 40 hours and recharge the battery in as little as 2 hours with the convenient Type-C USB cable. A quick 5-minute recharge gives you 2 additional hours of music.
  • Easily control your sound and manage your calls from your headphones with the convenient buttons on the ear-cup.

