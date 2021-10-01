JOMASHOP’s Fall Event takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Dior, and more

75% off + free shipping

JOMASHOP’s new fall sale offers up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa, Tissot, Chloe, Dior, and more. Customers receive free expedited shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. Update your sunglasses with the Ray-Ban Justin Classic Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $100, which is $73 off the original rate. These sunglasses are highly versatile to dress up or down and the square frame is highly flattering. It’s available in nine different color options and it has Ray-Ban logos throughout the sunglasses. It also has a polarized lens to help you see clearly and the durable frame is nice for sports and more. Head below the jump to find even more deals from JOMASHOP or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Columbia Web Specials are live for October with up to 60% off and deals from just $11.

