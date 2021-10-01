Magazine sale from under $4/yr.: National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s employee discount sale with some deep deals on National Geographic and much more. With deals starting from under $4 per year, this weekend we are tracking some great deals on a broad range of titles alongside National Geographic including titles like Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Sports Illustrated, and more. Everything ships free each month, carries zero sales tax, and will never get auto-renewed on you at DiscountMags. Head below for a closer look.

One standout from the employee discount sale is National Geographic magazine. Regularly around $29 or more per year at Amazon where it is now on sale for $24, you can now scoop up a year of this one for $18.69 at DiscountMags. That’s slightly below the $19 price we have seen a few times this year and the lowest we can find. Use this deal as a nice remote gift with a free gift note, to refresh your existing subscription, or to jump in for the first time. Learn more about National Geographic down below.

You can browse through the rest of the sale right here for additional deals starting from under $4 per year. Just watch out for Bon Appetit and Cook’s Illustrated as those titles can be had for slightly less as part of our mid-week sale.

Once your new magazine subscriptions are secured, head over to our media deal hub for all of this weekend’s best deals on movies and TV shows. And then hit up our feature October Reading List for some new page-turning thrillers to cozy up with.

More National Geographic:

National Geographic, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

