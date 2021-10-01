Sun Joe’s 24V cordless pole chainsaw tackles tall tasks at $78 (Reg. $109+)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V Telescoping Pole Chainsaw for $77.99 shipped. Down from $138 at Amazon, $124 direct, and $109 at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Based on the Sun Joe iON+ 24V battery system, you’ll get a 2Ah battery that runs this saw up to 15 minutes on a single charge. The 10-inch bar easily handles branches up to 9.5-inches thick, as well. Plus, the pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9-feet so you can easily tackle taller jobs without busting out the ladder. Head below for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 14.5A 18-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $69.50, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a larger 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

Don’t forget to check out our New Green Deals roundup that goes live every weekday. Today, we featured a 2-pack of BLACK+DECKER tools that make it easy to handle leaves around your property. It’s on sale for $89, making now a great time to pick up the two piece kit.

More on the Sun Joe Pole Chainsaw:

  • iON+ 24-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEM COMPATIBLE — Includes a 2.0 Ah battery that provides up to 15 minutes of rechargeable runtime
  • AUTO LUBRICATE: 10 in. auto-lubricating bar + chain with 1.7 fl oz oil tank capacity and oil level window
  • ADJUSTABLE HEAD: Multi-angle head adjusts from 0º to 30º
  • HANDLE THICK LOGS: Swiftly slices through branches up to 9.5 in. thick
  • TELESCOPING: Pole extends from 3.6 ft to 6.9 ft

