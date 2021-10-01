Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just hit the Amazon all-time low at $150

-
AmazonApps GamesMicrosoft
Reg. $180 $150

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $180 direct from Microsoft and on Amazon, today’s offer is $30 off the going rate, $8 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, this is still the most hardcore and professional-grade controller in Microsoft’s lineup. Features include customized button configurations, interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes, 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and USBC charging. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

But if it’s just an extra Xbox controller you’re after, the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers can be had for $59 shipped on Amazon in serval colorways. While you’re at it, you can learn more about the new Aqua Shift model as well as our hands-on review for the three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to check out Razer’s latest accessories, this new modular Xbox travel bag for Series X, and our coverage of the wired Xbox Stereo Headset. We also just got more details on Dolby Vision making its console gaming debut in the latest Xbox Series X|S update and all of today’s best game deals can be found right here

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:

  • Play like a pro with the all new Xbox elite wireless controller series 2
  • Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
  • Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app
  • Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox 1 and Windows 10 devices

