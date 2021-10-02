Amazon’s MacBook-ready Urban Laptop Backpack falls to $13.50 (New low)

New low $13.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack for $13.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon-made bag is ready for any modern MacBook in Apple’s current lineup in addition to similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up everything from pens to keys, a cell phone, and much more. The dimensions of this backpack span 12.5 by 8 by 19.5 inches.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $5 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

Why stop there when you can also grab this this $5.50 tablet sleeve that fits most iPad models? After that, be sure to also check out Spigen’s PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger at $20 alongside this genuine leather AirPods case at $6 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget about this $10 Wali monitor desk mount or a Bluetooth iPad keyboard for $10.

Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack features:

  • Large multi-compartment backpack with a padded sleeve for laptops
  • Holds up to 15″ notebook computer
  • Organizational compartments for pens, keys, and cell phone
  • Durable and water-resistant materials
  • Dimensions: 12.5″ x 8″ x 19.5″ (LxWxH)

