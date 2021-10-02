Upgrade your smart home with Wi-Fi plugs, switches, and bulbs from under $4.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of GE smart home accessories priced from $4.50 or less with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Out favorite is the C by GE Tunable White Smart Bulb 2-pack for $8.75, which normally goes for $23 at Amazon. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and makes the bulbs under $4.50 each. If you’re searching for Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulbs on a budget, this is it. They’re compatible with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands and no hub is required for them to function. They’re adjustable in color temperature, ranging from 2000K to 7000K light output, including an option that’s “optimized for your sleep/wake cycle.” Shop the entire sale here, and don’t forget to head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, you likely won’t find a lower-cost smart bulb, but you could pick up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save some cash. It’s just $3 Prime shipped and adds illumination anywhere in your home. However, it won’t connect to your home’s wireless network for voice-enabled control like today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal that drops two Alexa- and Assistant-ready smart plugs at $3 each. This is a fantastic deal that you should seriously consider taking advantage of if you’re trying to expand a smart home setup. Coming in at 55% off, this deal is one that you can’t pass up.

More on the C by GE Bulbs:

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (sold separately) for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart home.

Easy connection: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home – no hub or bridge required.

Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these C by GE smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.

