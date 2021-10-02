Dove skin and body care on sale from $10 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Dove body care and more from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Purely Pampering Beauty Bar for Softer Skin at $12.10. Down from $15, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Shipping with 14 bars, this should be a purchase you make fairly infrequently. These bars are made of shea butter and it contains 1/4 moisturizing cream to “leave skin soft, supple, and hydrated.” This is far from the only sale happening on Dove products today, so be sure check out this landing page to see everything discounted. Head below for more.

Looking for a way to keep massage your scalp while showering? Well, we recommend giving WOW’s Scalp Massager a look. It’s available for $7.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and helps to work your shampoo deep into your scalp. This can assist in further removing dandruff while washing and feels great in the process.

Don’t forget that Govee’s new smart electric space heater is currently on sale for $63. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked and saves you a decent bit from its normal $90 going rate. Govee’s space heater is a great way to stay warm this winter, especially since it brings Alexa and Assistant control into the mix.

More on Dove’s Skin Care:

  • Dove shea butter beauty Bar: This rich body soap is made with Shea butter to moisturize dry skin – and it comes in a 14-pack for your convenience
  • Scented with lush shea butter, It’s an everyday way to pamper yourself – and more luxurious than a standard bar Soap
  • Unlike traditional bar soaps, this beauty Bar contains 1/4 moisturizing cream to leave skin soft, supple and hydrated long after you towel off

