Breathe new life into your knives with Gorilla Grip’s 3-stage sharpener at $9 (Save 25%)

GORILLA COMMERCE (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Gorilla Grip 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If any of the knives at your home are feeling a bit blunt these days, you may be tempted to buy a new set. Thankfully this sharpener will allow you to breathe new life into what you have without spending much money at all. With a 3-slot design, you’ll be able to easily repair, sharpen, and polish each of the knives you own. This is achieved using diamond rod, tungsten steel, and ceramic rod metal.

If you’re still on the fence, let’s take a moment and see just how much a new knife set tends to cost. Well, Amazon’s popular 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set is priced at $25 and is one of the more budget-friendly options offered. Bearing that in mind, you’ll be able to easily refresh existing knives for roughly a third of the price when cashing in on the lead deal.

Once finished here, be sure to have a look at what other discounts are currently gracing our home goods guide. For instance, this morning we spotted Govee’s new smart electric space heater at $63 and prior to that Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece “kitchen in a box” set fell to $117. You can also snag this high-pressure dual shower head at $23. Oh, and don’t forget to read up on the new Shark WANDVAC PRO with the “most suction” in its class alongside a sleek charging dock.

Gorilla Grip 3-Stage Knife Sharpener features:

Extremely Quick and Easy to Use: don’t let sharpening your knives be an intimidating process; designed with your comfort in mind, the ergonomic handle allows for an easy, soft grip while you sharpen; easy enough for even first timers to use, but effective enough for professional chefs

3 Sharpening Options: innovative 3 slot design helps to restore your knives to new; choose from the polish, sharpen, or repair slot to restore dull blades and help return them back to their factory quality in mere seconds

Stays in Place: the rubber base is slip resistant and designed to stay in place with each motion

